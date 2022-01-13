As noted, the AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page appeared on AEW Dynamite tonight to address the AEW fans after his series of matches with Bryan Danielson.

Page praised Bryan and talked about the 90+ minutes they have spent competing in the ring against each other. He notes how the blood, sweat, and tears are all worth it to keep the title of AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

But he also points to being unsatisfied with competing for only 90 minutes, so he wants a new challenger. That is when American Top Team’s Dan Lambert interrupted Hangman and criticized how he calls himself a cowboy. He is an “East Coast, urban cowboy that the AEW fans can relate to” but not a real cowboy like Dory Funk Jr. or “Dirty” Dick Murdoch, according to Lambert.

Page says growing up on a farm is cowboy s**t, so is turning down a six-figure contract to come to a startup and get the AEW World Title. He invites Lambert to enter the ring so he can shove his caiman boots up his a** and show him what cowboy s**t is.

Suddenly, a countdown appears on the screens above and Lance Archer’s theme music starts playing. The Murderhawk Monster returns after months of being off television from a neck injury, seemingly going after Dan Lambert upon his entrance. Instead, he shoves Lambert away and begins attacking the AEW World Champion, Hangman Page. The AEW commentators expressed their shock as Archer did his finishing Blackout slam to Adam Page on a steel chair.

Stay tuned for updates on a potential match between Lance Archer and AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

You can see highlights below:

#LanceArcher is BACK and making a STATEMENT in his return!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/y5dinSPWoJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]