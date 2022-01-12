Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow

* Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Daniel Garcia

* Tony Khan teases a surprise

