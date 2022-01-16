AEW Rampage on Friday night averaged 477,000 viewers in the fast nationals ratings, according to Forbes and Wrestling Inc.’s Alfred Konuwa. The show averaged 212,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The final number is usually around 3-7% higher, so the final audience should be in the 491,000 – 510,000 range, which would be one of the lower audiences for the show. Last week’s AEW Rampage averaged 588,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Rampage featured Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Adam Cole defeating Trent Beretta and more. Full AEW Rampage results are here.

Final numbers for Rampage will be available on Monday.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]