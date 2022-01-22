Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s show is live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW is promoting four matches for tonight’s broadcast:

Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Nick Jackson vs. Trent Beretta

Hook vs. Serpentico

The previously announced match between the Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) was changed to Beretta vs. Nick Jackson after Romero tested positive for COVID-19.

