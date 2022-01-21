Rocky Romero will not appear on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. He says he’s pulling out of the show after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sorry everyone,” Romero tweeted Friday. “Gonna have [to] push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently, I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!”

Rocky Romero was scheduled to tag with Trent Beretta in a match against the Young Bucks on Rampage. AEW changed it to a singles match between Beretta and Nick Jackson.

Rocky Romero appeared on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He and Beretta commandeered Brandon Cutler’s backstage camera and challenged the Young Bucks to a match.

Rocky Romero and Beretta were four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as the tag team Roppongi Vice in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Young Bucks ended their most recent title reign in 2017. Romero and Beretta had won the titles from the Bucks at Wrestle Kingdom 11 early that same year. The teams also traded the titles in 2015.

Romero and Beretta reunited in AEW last month. They teamed with Beretta’s fellow Best Friends members Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor to defeat the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish on the December 15 episode of Rampage.

Last November, Rocky Romero delivered an invitation from Kazuchika Okada for all of the Best Friends to join New Japan’s CHAOS stable. Taylor, Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander accepted. Taylor and Beretta have a past association with CHAOS. Beretta’s mom Sue was also welcomed into CHAOS by Romero.

Friday night’s Rampage will be a live broadcast from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Jon Moxley is scheduled to wrestle his first match since last November against Ethan Page. Jade Cargill is set to defend the TBS Championship against Anna Jay. Also, Hook will go up against Serpentico.

