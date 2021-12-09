New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s legendary CHAOS stable has a new member. Rocky Romero confirmed on Thursday that Trent’s mom Sue is now part of the group.

Trent and Sue returned to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite. She pulled up backstage in a minivan and revealed the return of her son Trent. He had been off of AEW television since the summer. Trent was forced to take a break from in-ring action to undergo neck surgery.

Trent rescued the Best Friends from a post-match attack by the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and Brandon Cutler. The Bucks had just won a tag team match over Chuck Taylor and Romero.

Sue is the latest new member to join CHAOS over recent weeks. Last month, Romero delivered an invitation from Kazuchika Okada for all of the Best Friends to join the stable. Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander accepted. Taylor has a past association with CHAOS.

Trent has been connected to the CHAOS stable since 2013. He and Romero joined forces in 2015 as the tag team Roppongi Vice. Together, they won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles four times.

Trent has not wrestled a match since last April. His time off for neck surgery came shortly after he and Sue made a surprise appearance during the Arcade Anarchy main event on an episode of Dynamite last March.

Last year, Sue and her minivan were at the center of the hostilities between the Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz. The feud escalated after Santana & Ortiz did significant damage to Sue’s minivan. The storyline culminated on Dynamite in September 2020 in the highly-acclaimed Parking Lot Fight.

The first appearance of Sue and her minivan on AEW television was during the summer of 2020. That’s when she first drove Trent and Chuck Taylor into the arena at Daily’s Place as part of their entrance.