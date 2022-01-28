Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will be the special Championship Friday Beach Break edition, taped earlier this week from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

Rampage will feature two title matches, plus Jon Moxley in action. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens

* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Julia Hart

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against Private Party

You can click here for full spoilers from the Rampage Beach Break taping.

live coverage at 10pm ET

