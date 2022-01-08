AEW is returning to Universal Studios Florida next Saturday, January 15 for another round of AEW Dark tapings.

The taping sessions will be from 2-5 PM and 7-10 PM.

According to the event poster below, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, Adam Cole, John Silver, Tay Conti, Orange Cassidy, and Eddie Kingston are being advertised for the tapings.

Starting this Monday at 12 PM ET, limited seating tickets will be available.

As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced that the house show matches held at tonight’s Battle of the Belts event will be taped for Dark. Battle of The Belts will air on TNT at 8 pm ET, live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The local start time is 7 pm ET.

The latest Dark episode is available at this link here. The episode is 12 matches and features Sammy Guevara, Anna Jay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, and The Acclaimed.

