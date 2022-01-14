AEW star Dustin Rhodes tweeted “Covid sux” on Thursday, apparently revealing that he has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Rhodes lost to Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara at Saturday’s Battle of the Belts special on TNT.

The veteran wrestler replaced his brother, Cody Rhodes, in the match against Guevara, after Cody tested positive for COVID-19 last week. As noted, Cody’s return has been announced for next week’s Dynamite. AEW’s announcers have confirmed that Guevara and Rhodes will have another match soon to crown the undisputed TNT Champion.

During his recent appearance on Way of the Blade podcast, Dustin Rhodes admitted that although he’s nearing the end of his pro wrestling career, he doesn’t want “to sit” and risk not being in shape.

“Let’s face it; my knees are hurting,” Rhodes said. “My shoulders are hurting. I need replacements, and I’ve put on little band aids from time to time to get through. And I do a good job of it and I take care of my body, and I try to stay and shape. I’m always on the go because I truly believe that if you sit down and just relax, it’s going to catch up to you real quick and you’re going to die, that’s it. If you sit, you die. I believe in that, truly. So I’ve got to keep stepping, and that’s one of my sayings, keep stepping. If you stop, it’s going to catch up to you and hit you in the face. And I learned that from dad.”

You can see Dustin Rhodes’ tweet below.

Covid sux — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]