Several new matches were announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite, including a tag team match between Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed’s Max Castor & Anthony Bowens.

We will also see the return of the original TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. As noted, Cody Rhodes and his family have been quarantined as they recover from COVID-19, but it looks as though things have improved enough to book him for next week’s show.

Because of Cody’s absence, AEW crowned a new interim TNT Champion in his absence, which ended up being his rival, Sammy Guevara. The two will likely settle their ongoing rivalry by determining who the undisputed TNT Champion is in AEW.

After Britt Baker ran down to the ring and attacked Kris Statlander as she was confronting Adam Cole, a new mixed tag team match has been booked for Dynamite next week. Real-life couple Adam Cole & Britt Baker will team up for the first time together on television to face Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy.

You can see the full card for next week’s Dynamite announced below:

Shawn Spears vs. CM Punk

Mixed Tag Team Match

Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy

Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

Cody Rhodes returns to AEW

Sting & Darby vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

