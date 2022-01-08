As noted yesterday, Cody Rhodes will miss tonight’s AEW Battle Of The Belts event due to testing positive for COVID-19. He was originally supposed to defend the TNT Championship in a rematch with Sammy Guevara. Instead, Cody’s brother Dustin Rhodes will compete against Guevara to determine an interim TNT Champion until Cody returns.

In an update through his Instagram stories, Cody provided an update for both he and Brandi Rhodes, his wife. In it, he mentions how multiple family members have tested positive and are quarantining with them.

“I appreciate everybody reaching out. Brandi and I are in isolation with family that have unfortunately tested positive for Covid. It’s been a scary time dealing with such a strong virus and the complications that can come with it. We are doing all we can to nurse and protect the family during this time. I will remain in quarantine as long as needed.

“Everyday is more encouraging,” Cody Rhodes continued. “Thank you immensely for your support and respect for our privacy. Thank you to AEW for understanding and allowing me to be where I am needed today, and for still allowing the TNT Title to be represented. I look forward to being back soon. All the love in the world!”

Rhodes also posted a pro-vaccine message to his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, possibly when he first discovered the positive test results. At the time, he wrote “Please get vaccinated – if not for yourself, for the young kids/babies who can’t defend themselves as easily from Covid.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]