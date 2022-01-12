As MLW prepares to go to court with WWE after filing a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday, one wrestler they know won’t be supporting them is “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela. The AEW and GCW star, who worked with MLW in 2018, took a shot at MLW and owner Court Bauer on Twitter following the news that the company was filing a federal anti-trust lawsuit against WWE.

In MLW’s lawsuit against WWE, MLW accuses the promotion of nixing a streaming deal between MLW in Tubi TV back in 2021. The suit also alleges that a WWE executive asked Vice TV to stop airing MLW programming in the same year. No trial date has been set for the lawsuit at this time.

Janela stated that he hoped WWE (who he called “the titan”) defeated them in court.

“This dude has ‘No GCW’ written into his new contracts because I called him out for taking advantage of young talent,” Janela asserted. “I hope the titan puts em out. I know it’s the cool thing to support the underdog taking on the big dog, but this ain’t it…”

Joey Janela also later quote tweeted Giancarlo Dittamo, who questioned how MLW could afford to fund a lawsuit while paying their talent very little. Janela merely responded with a “shh” emoji.

“I hope these guys know a lawyer costs more than $150 a month for 2 years,” Dittamo stated.

Since leaving MLW in 2018, Joey Janela has been critical of the organization, particularly in how they pay their wrestlers. In 2020, Janela claimed on Twitter that most of the MLW undercard made less than $3,000 a year, while the top stars made only $10K a year.

You can read Joey Janela’s tweets below.

This dude has “No GCW” written into his new contracts because I called him out for taking advantage of young talent… I hope the titan puts em out… https://t.co/N2z9sSbby3 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 12, 2022

I know it’s the cool thing to support the underdog taking on the big dog, but this ain’t it… — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 12, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]