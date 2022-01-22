On January 18, AEW star “Pretty Peter Avalon tweeted that he is now taking bookings for all indie dates and appearances, as his career status is “#LFG” or, “let’s f**king go.” Close friend of Avalon and an AEW star in her own right, Leva Bates, recently provided an update on the AEW star following speculation that his contract with the company was coming to an end.

When fans asked Bates later that day if this meant Avalon was finished with AEW, she wrote back, “No, he’s still there,” Bates tweeted. “Just adding indy dates.”

Despite the update, a conflicting report from PWInsider has emerged stating that Peter Avalon actually did have his deal expire with AEW. He was one of several stars that will be seeing their deals expire in the coming months, as noted earlier today.

It has yet to be confirmed but there are still opportunities for Avalon to work with AEW on a per-performance basis, similar to how some AEW Dark talent is booked.

Other AEW stars that have contracts expiring soon include three names in particular — Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Brian Cage.

Stunt has been off of AEW television since September 2021 and was quietly dropped from the Jurassic Express stable in recent weeks. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus became AEW Tag Team Champions for the first time on the TBS premiere of AEW Dynamite, and are now recognized by their individual names.

Janela was an AEW original and most recently wrestled for AEW against Eddie Kingston for an episode of Dark filmed in Charlotte, NC. He was teamed up with Sonny Kiss for a large majority of his run with the company, and also had some standout extreme spots in some of AEW’s first televised matches.

Cage, as mentioned earlier today, hasn’t been seen on AEW television since October 2021 despite reportedly being backstage regularly during shows.

It is always possible that these individuals sign a new deal with the company before their contracts officially expire. Stay tuned for updates.

