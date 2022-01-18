Peter Avalon is not leaving AEW, despite recent suggestions that his status with the company was changing. The clarification came from Leva Bates when she responded to a question on Twitter Monday about whether Avalon had departed AEW.

“No, he’s still there,” Bates tweeted. “Just adding indy dates.”

Earlier in the day, Peter Avalon tweeted that he is now taking bookings for all indie dates and appearances, as his career status is “#LFG” or “let’s f*cking go.”

“ANNOUNCEMENT My career status: #LFG,” he wrote. “The Patriarch of #TheWingmen, #TheLibrarian, Professional, Producer, Pretty Peter Avalon is available for ALL independent dates & appearances! Book the #AEW Original, Dynamite since day 1, #PPAALLDAY [firecracker emoji] [cocktail glass emoji] Any date, any time, any place.”

Peter Avalon has already been announced for the Lucha VaVoom events on Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12 in Los Angeles. He’s also booked for the Epic Pro Wrestling event on Saturday, May 21.

Avalon worked the tapings of AEW Dark in Orlando, Florida over the past weekend. Tonight’s episode is promoting Avalon’s match from the tapings. Avalon and JD Drake will face Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match.

Peter Avalon made his AEW debut at Fight for The Fallen on July 13, 2019. He lost to Sonny Kiss in a dark match. Since then, Avalon has worked matches on Dynamite, Dark, and Dark: Elevation. Avalon has continued to work independent dates during his time with AEW.

Avalon showed off a new look at last weekend’s tapings of Dark. Last week, he cut off his 20-inch long ponytail and donated the hair to Wigs For Kids, a non-profit that creates hairpieces for children with medically-related hair loss.

Peter Avalon debuted in AEW in 2019 as “The Librarian”, but his character has evolved during his time in the company. Today, he wrestles as “Pretty” Peter Avalon and is part of The Wingmen. The faction also includes Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake.

