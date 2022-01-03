AEW stars The Young Bucks took to Twitter on Sunday to address people who have questioned their in-ring ability.

The brothers bragged about winning a lot of “Matches of the Year” awards, posting the following on their Twitter bio:

For guys who supposedly don’t kno how to wrestle, we sure have a lot of “Matches of the Year”… EVERY year. Just put it in the trophy room next to the others.

A little later, Young Bucks once again changed their Twitter bio, taking credit for scores of indepedent wrestlers getting signed to lucrative contracts by AEW. Bucks also revealed Sunday marked the three-year anniversary of their original AEW contract signing.

If we didn’t sign our AEW contracts 3 years ago to the day, how many wrestlers would be getting paid & featured every week on TV currently? Lol. You’re welcome.

As reported earlier, the Bucks signed contract extensions with AEW in November, agreeing to remain with company through at least 2026.

Nick and Matt Jackson have been AEW EVPs since the company was founded in 2019. They held the AEW World Tag Team Titles for 302 days after winning them from FTR at Full Gear 2020, and then losing them to current champions The Lucha Brothers at All Out this past September.

You can see below for screengrabs of their Twitter bios from Sunday.