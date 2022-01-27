Several matches have been announced for this Friday’s AEW Rampage, including an AEW World Tag Team Title defense where Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) will defend against Private Party (Marq Quen & Isaiah Kassidy). The current Champions won the titles earlier his month when AEW Dynamite had their premiere episode on TBS.

Jon Moxley, who made his return to AEW on last week’s episode of Dynamite, will be competing in the ring once again. Coming off a victory over Ethan Page last week, Mox will go one-on-one against Anthony Bowens.

Other matches include a TBS title defense and a tag team match between FTR vs. Lee Jordan & Brock Anderson.

You can see the card below:

AEW World Tag Team Championships

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen & Isaiah Kassidy)

Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Lee Jordan & Brock Anderson

TBS Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart

