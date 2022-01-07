AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and congratulated everyone on the success of Wednesday’s Dynamite TBS premiere.

Khan congratulated the AEW staff, wrestlers and fans, and touted how the Dynamite TBS debut was a huge success in the eyes of the WarnerMedia bosses.

“Congratulations to the diligent AEW staff, + every wrestler who worked hard and maintained a high professional standard to help us reach this point, + most of all you fans. Last night’s #AEWDynamite TBS debut was a huge success in the eyes of our network bosses, thanks to you all,” he wrote.

As noted, Wednesday’s Dynamite TBS premiere drew 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report for this week. The AEW On TV Twitter account, formerly known as the AEW On TNT account until earlier this week, issued a Twitter graphic to tout the viewership.

“AEW Dynamite debuts on TBS to over one million viewers,” the graphic said.

They captioned the graphic with, “Thank you fans for an EPIC debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork”

Next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC with CM Punk vs. Wardlow, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin. AEW also has the Battle of The Belts special on TNT this Saturday, live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, featuring Riho vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara vs. AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, and more.

Stay tuned for more. You can see both tweets below:

