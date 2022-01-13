The lineup for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Among the matches being featured is an AEW Tag Team Championship bout where Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) will defend their Tag Titles against John Silver & Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus won their first AEW Tag Team Championships when they defeated the Lucha Bros during the main event of last week’s AEW Dynamite.

The feud between Best Friends and The Elite will continue through representatives of each faction as Adam Cole faces Trent Berretta one on one. We will also see the women of AEW in action when Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, & Leyla Hirsch compete in a trios match against Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, & The Bunny.

You can see the full card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage below:

Adam Cole vs. Trent Berretta

Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, & Leyla Hirsch vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, & The Bunny

Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

AEW World Tag Team Championships

Jurassic Express (c) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

