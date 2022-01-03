AEW has announced the second title match for the upcoming Battle of The Belts special.

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Sammy Guevara at Battle of The Belts. This will be Guevara’s rematch from the recent Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage, where Rhodes became a three-time TNT Champion.

AEW Battle of The Belts will air live via TNT on Saturday, January 8 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The one-hour special will feature several title matches, but not all AEW titles will be on the line.

Below is the updated Battle of The Belts card:

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Riho vs. Britt Baker (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes (c)

After #CodyRhodes became 3x TNT Champ vs @sammyguevara Christmas night, the #SpanishGod made a New Year’s resolution to regain the Title. This Saturday LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT at the inaugural Battle of the Belts, the rematch: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs Sammy Guevara! pic.twitter.com/wb5eabXCHt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2022

