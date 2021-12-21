Tony Khan is promising multiple championship matches for AEW’s Battle Of The Belts special. But he’s also making it clear that not every title will be defended on the show.

“It’s a one-hour event so I can’t put every belt on the line,” Khan told the Culture State podcast. “But it’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night that – you know, people love watching wrestling from our whole lives – that you can build an audience, especially for a big event. So, there’s gonna be big championship matches I’m very excited about.”

Battle Of The Belts will air live on TNT on January 8 starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will emanate from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During last Friday night’s Rampage, AEW announced the first match for Battle Of The Belts. Dr. Britt Baker will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Riho.

Tony Khan said there will be an update on the situation involving the AEW World Championship on Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson wrestled to a one-hour draw on last Wednesday’s episode.

“We’ll tell people what’s next for the fallout of that amazing one-hour draw – Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the world title,” Khan said. “I can tell you this. The records being what they are, and the rankings have just come out as we tape this and Bryan Danielson is still the #1 contender to the title. So, Bryan Danielson is still ranked #1 in AEW, and on Dynamite, we’ll announce more about what’s to come.”

Tony Khan is also preparing for another major AEW show just days before Battle Of The Belts. Dynamite will make its debut on TBS on January 5.