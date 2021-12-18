The first match has been revealed for AEW’s Battle of The Belts special.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that Battle of The Belts will feature Riho vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker with the title on the line.

Riho earned a title shot from Baker by defeating her in the Black Friday Deal Match on the November 26 edition of Rampage.

The inaugural AEW Battle of The Belts special event will air live via TNT on Saturday, January 8 at 8pm ET from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

No other matches have been announced for Battle of The Belts as of this writing, but the rematch between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page is rumored.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the announcement on Riho vs. Baker: