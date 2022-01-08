The Ringside Collectibles Twitter page has released a new sneak preview at the upcoming AEW Unrivaled Series 8 Action Figures.

This wave of figures includes Trent, Chuckie Taylor, & Kris Statlander of Best Friends, both a chase variant and original variant of Jon Moxley, as well as a chase/original for Chris Jericho. It was revealed back in May 2021 that this new release would feature the stars seen below.

As noted, this is the 8th wave of collectibles released by All Elite Wrestling and Ringside Collectibles. The website offers three different types of AEW collectibles ranging from the Unrivaled Series, the Unmatched Series, and Exclusive Figures available from Ringside only.

Other AEW stars that have received action figures in the past include Sting, AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, and many others. AEW Unrivaled 9 is slated to include all new characters, including an AEW figure of Christian Cage, as well as Brian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks.

You can see the pictures below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]