More action figures have been revealed today for AEW’s Unrivaled Series Collection.

The Unrivaled Series 7 Collection includes Nyla Rose, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, the Young Bucks, and Lance Archer.

Chuck Taylor, Trent, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley were announced for the Series 8 Collection.

As noted earlier, AEW announced AEW Wrestling Buddies at the Double Or Nothing Fan Fest event in Jacksonville. First figures for Britt Baker and Sting were also revealed today.

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. The current card is available at this link.

Below are photos of the new figures: