AEW announced more action figure news today with the upcoming Unmatched Series 1, 2, and 3 lineups.

The series is scheduled to hit stores this fall and will include Britt Baker’s long-awaited first figure. For months, Baker has been asking for one, and finally got the news back in February that they were on the way.

Series 1 features: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Miro, Cody Rhodes (1980s LJN styled figure), and Baker.

The second wave includes: Sting, MJF, Wardlow, Santana, Ortiz, and Tay Conti. Below is a look at each figure.

It was also revealed series 3 will spotlight on Dark Order’s Brodie Lee, John Silver, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, Anna Jay, and Darby Allin (LJN styled figure). Allin’s figure was spoiled on the AEW Unrivaled Instagram account.

As noted, AEW Wrestling Buddies were unveiled earlier today at the Double or Nothing Fan Fest.