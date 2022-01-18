Since Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE, bringing back The Fiend-inspired character, she has received mixed reviews from fans online. This past week’s RAW saw another segment involving Bliss dressed as the sinister fiend-like character, visiting a therapist she has been seeing on her “journey” back to WWE.

Though the reception online may be mixed, Alexa Bliss took to social media earlier today and encouraged viewers to be patient, seeming to allude to where the story may go.

“Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out…,” Alexa wrote.

Obviously, this could also be completely unrelated to her WWE character, but it could also mean that the direction the company is going with her story may pay off for fans in the end. Whether this means a return to the “Twisted Bliss”, five feet of fury character, a reunion with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, or going another direction entirely remains to be seen.

Bliss underwent a shift in character following the cinematic match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules in 2020. She would eventually betray The Fiend in his match against Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Wyatt was released by WWE a few months later.

There’s no word yet on when Alexa Bliss will make her live return to WWE, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full tweet below:

Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out … — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 18, 2022

