Going into Royal Rumble weekend, there was speculation that Drew McIntyre might somehow return from legitimate injuries early to participate in the match.

In the end, we did see McIntyre back inside a WWE ring. Not only that, but he made it down to the final two with his past nemesis, Brock Lesnar, unfortunately succumbing to defeat.

It was noted by PWInsider that Drew went above and beyond to try and make his return a surprise for fans. He arrived at the stadium late into the show and since the venue itself is so massive, several people in the company didn’t know he was present until he made his way to Gorilla position.

It was also mentioned that the men’s Rumble match had “literally 20” changes made over the course of the day prior to the event starting.

Stars that weren’t seen during the show but were present backstage include Xavier Woods, The Undertaker, and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who was also filming WWE Network content.

Several talents were signing trading cards and working on video game-related content in the backstage areas. It was also noted how IWA Mid-South owner and former ECW star Ian Rotten and Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy, were in attendance last night.

Bad Bunny’s return to WWE also got picked up by Rolling Stone overnight.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]