The build-up to WrestleMania 38 has now officially begun, and so has the speculation. The two men’s World Title matches have seemingly been in flux since Roman Reigns was forced to miss the Day One pay-per-view earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

As previously reported, the original plan at Day One was for Seth Rollins to leave as WWE Champion. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original plans for WrestleMania 38 was to have Rollins defend the title on one of the nights.

Meltzer mentioned he was not aware of who Seth would have been facing. He was the original man expected to walk into the show as WWE Champion. On the other night, it was expected that Brock Lesnar would be facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Previously it has been reported that the plans for WrestleMania 38 are supposed to be staying the same, but with a different journey after Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. That led to Brock becoming WWE Champion, rather than Seth Rollins.

However, the storyline between the Beast and the Tribal Chief has continued, with the two men confronting each other on SmackDown on Friday. Of course, there is plenty of time between now and WrestleMania, which means WWE could switch things up again.

Both men will be defending their titles at the upcoming Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at the show. Of course, whoever wins the Rumble itself will also be thrown into the mix when it comes to WrestleMania title plans.

