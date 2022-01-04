There is an update regarding plans for WrestleMania this year following WWE’s first premier event of 2022. WWE Day 1 saw some major changes take place due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. Brock Lesnar would wind up entering into the WWE Championship main event making it a Fatal 5-Way. In the end, The Beast stood tall after hitting Big E with an F5 and taking the title.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the plans for WrestleMania 38 have remained the same, regardless of Day 1. This hasn’t affected WWE’s ideas for The Grandest Stage Of Them All when it comes to the Universal and WWE Title matches. Meltzer mentioned that WWE has everything worked out for those storylines between now and WrestleMania.

Things could change again due to COVID-19 and other situations. However, Meltzer noted that the final destination is presumably Brock vs Roman. He also spoke about the WWE Championship, stating that the original plans for that title are also still set to happen. Whether they always involved Brock Lesnar is unknown.

Up next for Brock Lesnar is Bobby Lashley. The two men will compete in a dream match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble later this month. The Beast also stated he would see Roman at SmackDown this week.

Meanwhile, it is currently unknown when the Tribal Chief will be making his return to television. So far, the Universal Champion has only had to miss one show due to COVID-19. There has yet to be an update on his health and status.

