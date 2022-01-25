Since the pandemic brought an end to NXT’s live event tours, the developmental brand has not got back up and running with shows. However, all that could be set to change, with NXT 2.0 possibly heading out onto the road again in the near future.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is considering starting up house shows again for NXT 2.0. This would give audiences more of a chance to see some live wrestling, but it would also be beneficial to the talent. With many of the NXT 2.0 roster not having much in-ring experience, the return of these tours would provide more reps for them.

The plan for the roster to get back doing these shows has been discussed since July of last year. But, it was mentioned that the talks have increased as of late to get things planned in order to actually happen soon.

As well as that, WWE is also contemplating sending some veterans to NXT 2.0. This is in order to work with younger talent. It was not specified who that would be, or how long they would be going but this is another method the company could choose to take to provide more experience for the roster.

WWE already has moved Mandy Rose to NXT 2.0, as one of the more experienced names within the women’s division for that brand. While Riddle and AJ Styles have also made appearances for short-term deals in order to help talent grow. Following the Phenomenal One’s time, he spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel about possibly going to NXT after he has retired.

“I gotta admit, I love being down here,” Styles said. “I could see myself, when my career is finally over, coming down here and working with some of these young athletes. The men and women here are ready and eager to learn. I think that’s a positive thing for the WWE going forward.”

