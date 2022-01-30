Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE this weekend, winning the women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered in the #28 slot, lasting just over 10 minutes before throwing Charlotte Flair out at the end. During her stint in the match, she was able to make a total of four eliminations.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that from the moment a deal was struck between WWE and Ronda Rousey, she was always the planned winner of the Rumble. No changes had been made late, as this was the direction from the start. Right now, it is expected that she will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

At one point, Ronda Rousey facing her long-term rival Becky Lynch was an option. However, that match is expected to be taking place next year, at WrestleMania 39. The former UFC star will be around with the company until at least that point. During that period she is expected to be a full-time star with WWE.

Rousey is set to be a regular member of the roster, and she is not just around for a quick WrestleMania program. While it is currently unknown how often the former Raw Women’s Champion will work, she is set to be doing big shows for the company. Her next appearance has already been confirmed for Monday Night Raw this week.

Previously, Ronda had not been seen inside a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35. She competed in the main event of that show against Lynch and Flair, with Becky managing to capture both titles. Following that point, Rousey has taken a break from wrestling in order to start a family, giving birth to her daughter last year.

Earlier this week, Becky Lynch had commented on the reports of Rousey returning to WWE via Twitter. She wrote: “Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got [the RAW Women’s Title] and she’s doing great.” Lynch successfully defended the title against Doudrop at the Rumble.

