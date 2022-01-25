Johnny Knoxville’s WWE run is reportedly ending at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Knoxville has been working a Royal Rumble program with Sami Zayn, and word now via @Wrestlevotes is that this storyline is scheduled to conclude at The Rumble on Saturday as both men compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

It was noted that WWE is working on another celebrity appearance for WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word on who that might be yet. It was noted that a name was not available yet because it’s either “top secret,” which is unlikely, or because it’s undecided.

Knoxville has made several recent WWE TV appearances to promote the Jackass Forever movie that hits theaters on Friday, February 4. To kick-off his run-up to the Rumble Knoxville initially released a video on social media making his intentions clear.

“Alright, it’s New Year’s Day and I’ve been thinking about all the things I want to do in 2022,” Knoxville says. “And of course, Jackass Forever comes out February 4th and I’m happy about that, but I want to do something else. Something big! That’s right, I want to make a run for the Rumble. I am talking about the WWE’s Royal Rumble. 30 men enter, one guy is left standing — that’s me.

“You know, I’ve seen the current list of WWE wrestlers, and frankly, I’m not impressed,” Johnny Knoxville continues. “They don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope! What, is ‘Little’ E or Roman ‘Ruins’ going to do it? Hah! And Vince McMahon, you’ve always been kind to us and I sincerely appreciate it, but I sincerely hope you are auditioning bigger, tougher talent for the 2022 Royal Rumble because I don’t want to hurt anyone! So, just like the shirt says, Johnny Knoxville — World Champ. Woohoo!”

