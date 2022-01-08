On his latest PWTorch Podcast, Wade Keller discussed the latest round of WWE NXT releases, and subsequent reports that the cuts were done to complete NXT 2.0’s transition from the Triple H-era of NXT.

Keller noted how Triple H “was building his team” that he wanted to eventually bring to the main roster, if and when the time came for him to run RAW and SmackDown.

“I’ve talked with people who had said Triple H was building his team that he would bring with him to the main roster,” Keller said. “And if his day came to run the main roster he wanted his group of people. At some point, it was thought that it would include William Regal and Gabe Sapolsky and Road Dogg and they’re gone.”

Keller then reported what he had heard about Triple H’s reaction to the recent cuts.

“NXT just isn’t what it once was,” Keller said. “I’ve heard just a little about Triple H’s reaction to all of this and nothing super reportable other than it sounds like he’s bummed out.”

The Game has yet to comment publicly on the recent cuts. Earlier this week, he appeared on NBC’s Nightly News to discuss WWE’s groundbreaking NIL program. You can click here to watch a video of Triple H’s first TV appearance in months. The pro wrestling legend underwent successful surgery after suffering a cardiac event last September.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.

