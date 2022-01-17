On last week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that injured WWE Superstar Bayley’s return “could be as early as February but is more likely March.”

The report effectively ruled out Bayley’s possible comeback in the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Bayley recently reacted to the report via Twitter.

OMG GOOD TO KNOW!!!!!!!!!!!! THEY ARE ALWAYS ACCURATE.

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL last July. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months.

Sasha Banks is also expected to miss the Royal Rumble, after suffering a foot injury at a WWE Supershow earlier this month. “The Boss” is likely to be out of action for up to 8 weeks.

As noted earlier, Bayley and Sheamus attended Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys wildcard playoff game at the AT&T Stadium. You can click here for photos of WWE Superstars at the game.

