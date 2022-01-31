WWE Hall of Famer Ivory lasted less than 30 seconds in Saturday night’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Entering the battle royal at #18, Ivory would be quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

In a backstage interview after the show, Ivory, speaking in her Right to Censor character, said it was “embarrasing” to share the ring with “girls” in WWE’s current locker room.

“It was embarassing to be in the same vicinity as those girls,” Ivory said. “It’s just not like it used to be, where there was hope at the WWE.”

When asked if she had a message for Ripley, Ivory said Ripley “could have a purpose in her life” instead of wasting away her youth in a wrestling ring.

“I think she should think twice about what she’s doing with her life,” Ivory said of Ripley. “Her life as a substantial female, she could be contributing to the world, she could have a purpose in her life, if she would just open up to see new things. I can teach her, I can help her. I want to help her.”

Bayley noticed the interview on Twitter, and agreed with the WWE Hall of Famer’s criticism of Ripley. As seen below, Nikki A.S.H. also agreed with Ivory’s take on her rival.

It’s unknown if WWE plans to use the backstage interview in a storyline with Ripley going forward.

She’s so right — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 30, 2022

IVORY! You have the right idea about Rhea Ripley that’s for DARN sure! I felt this on so many levels. @MorettiIvory

just trying to help. I know what it’s like to be misunderstood, looking at you World Wrestling Entertainment. I support you Ivory,

Love YOUR FAVOURITE SUPER HERO https://t.co/cpUDWassiV — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@WWENikkiASH) January 30, 2022

It’s gonna be a hard pass 👹 https://t.co/Rwnoa8tsSy — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 30, 2022

