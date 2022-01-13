Bayley has teased a potential WWE return at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV… in order to eliminate WWE on-air personality Kayla Braxton, who has also been teased for the women’s match. WWE’s The Bump Twitter account questioned whether or not the show’s host should enter.

Bayley made her thoughts on that situation clear writing, “If she does, then I am without a doubt making my return just to throw her out so far she lands on Michael Coles dumb face.”

Bayley has been out of action since the summer when she tore her ACL. The injury was an injury that took place during a WWE Performance Center training match and it was claimed to be a freak accident. She had surgery on July 15, and during a recent Instagram Q&A, she gave an update on her return timeline.

“So my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great,” Bayley added. “So it’s only a matter of time. I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”

WWE recently confirmed 19 participants for the women’s Royal Rumble match this year. This included names on the current roster and some returning legends. The following names have been confirmed:

Mickie James, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

