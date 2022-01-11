If you’re the gambling sort, the opening odds for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event are in. And thus far the odds suggest successful title defenses for Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch, a victory for Edge and Beth Phoenix over Miz and Maryse and Royal Rumble victories for Big E and Bianca Belair.
You can see the odds below.
Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
Big E: 7/2
Brock Lesnar: 4/1
Drew McIntyre: 15/2
Roman Reigns: 10/1
AJ Styles: 12/1
The Rock: 12/1
Omos: 14/1
Bobby Lashley: 16/1
Seth Rollins: 18/1
Finn Balor: 20/1
Damien Priest: 22/1
Austin Theory: 25/1
Edge: 25/1
John Cena: 25/1
Kevin Owens: 25/1
Randy Orton: 25/1
Riddle: 25/1
Braun Strowman: 33/1
Bray Wyatt: 40/1
Sami Zayn: 40/1
Samoa Joe: 40/1
Sheamus: 40/1
Walter: 40/1
Xavier Woods: 40/1
Bron Breaker: 50/1
Cesaro: 50/1
Gable Steveson: 50/1
Tommaso Ciampa: 50/1
Apollo Crews: 66/1
Happy Corbin: 66/1
Pete Dunne: 66/1
Rey Mysterio: 66/1
Ricochet: 66/1
Shinsuke Nakamura: 66/1
Johnny Gargano: 80/1
Angelo Dawkins: 100/1
Dominik Mysterio: 100/1
Johnny Knoxville: 100/1
Mick Foley: 100/1
Montez Ford: 100/1
Shane McMahon: 100/1
Stone Cold: 100/1
Undertaker: 100/1
Vince McMahon: 250/1
Women’s Royal Rumble Winner
Bianca Belair: 4/1
Bayley: 9/2
Rhea Ripley: 8/1
Sasha Banks: 8/1
Alexa Bliss: 9/1
Raquel Gonzalez: 10/1
Charlotte Flair: 12/1
Paige: 14/1
Asuka: 16/1
Liv Morgan: 16/1
Io Shirai: 20/1
Shayna Baszler: 20/1
Mandy Rose: 33/1
Carmella: 40/1
Shotzi Blackheart: 40/1
Sonya Deville: 40/1
Trish Stratus: 50/1
Beth Phoenix: 66/1
Dakota Kai: 66/1
Kay Lee Ray: 66/1
Lacey Evans: 66/1
Lita: 66/1
Mickie James: 66/1
Natalya: 66/1
Nikki A.S.H.: 66/1
Queen Zelina: 66/1
Aliyah: 80/1
Brie Bella: 80/1
Maryse: 80/1
Nikki Bella: 80/1
Candice LeRae: 100/1
Dana Brooke: 100/1
Kacy Catanzaro: 100/1
Kelly Kelly: 100/1
Michelle McCool: 100/1
Tamina: 100/1
Stephanie McMahon: 250/1
Summer Rae: 250/1
WWE Championship Match Winner
Brock Lesnar (c) -250 (2/5)
Bobby Lashley +170 (17/10)
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Becky Lynch (c) -1200 (1/12)
Doudrop +750 (15/2)
Mixed Tag Match Winner
Edge & Beth Phoenix -500 (1/5)
The Miz & Maryse +300 (3/1)
The WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
