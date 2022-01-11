If you’re the gambling sort, the opening odds for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event are in. And thus far the odds suggest successful title defenses for Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch, a victory for Edge and Beth Phoenix over Miz and Maryse and Royal Rumble victories for Big E and Bianca Belair.

You can see the odds below.

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Big E: 7/2

Brock Lesnar: 4/1

Drew McIntyre: 15/2

Roman Reigns: 10/1

AJ Styles: 12/1

The Rock: 12/1

Omos: 14/1

Bobby Lashley: 16/1

Seth Rollins: 18/1

Finn Balor: 20/1

Damien Priest: 22/1

Austin Theory: 25/1

Edge: 25/1

John Cena: 25/1

Kevin Owens: 25/1

Randy Orton: 25/1

Riddle: 25/1

Braun Strowman: 33/1

Bray Wyatt: 40/1

Sami Zayn: 40/1

Samoa Joe: 40/1

Sheamus: 40/1

Walter: 40/1

Xavier Woods: 40/1

Bron Breaker: 50/1

Cesaro: 50/1

Gable Steveson: 50/1

Tommaso Ciampa: 50/1

Apollo Crews: 66/1

Happy Corbin: 66/1

Pete Dunne: 66/1

Rey Mysterio: 66/1

Ricochet: 66/1

Shinsuke Nakamura: 66/1

Johnny Gargano: 80/1

Angelo Dawkins: 100/1

Dominik Mysterio: 100/1

Johnny Knoxville: 100/1

Mick Foley: 100/1

Montez Ford: 100/1

Shane McMahon: 100/1

Stone Cold: 100/1

Undertaker: 100/1

Vince McMahon: 250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Bianca Belair: 4/1

Bayley: 9/2

Rhea Ripley: 8/1

Sasha Banks: 8/1

Alexa Bliss: 9/1

Raquel Gonzalez: 10/1

Charlotte Flair: 12/1

Paige: 14/1

Asuka: 16/1

Liv Morgan: 16/1

Io Shirai: 20/1

Shayna Baszler: 20/1

Mandy Rose: 33/1

Carmella: 40/1

Shotzi Blackheart: 40/1

Sonya Deville: 40/1

Trish Stratus: 50/1

Beth Phoenix: 66/1

Dakota Kai: 66/1

Kay Lee Ray: 66/1

Lacey Evans: 66/1

Lita: 66/1

Mickie James: 66/1

Natalya: 66/1

Nikki A.S.H.: 66/1

Queen Zelina: 66/1

Aliyah: 80/1

Brie Bella: 80/1

Maryse: 80/1

Nikki Bella: 80/1

Candice LeRae: 100/1

Dana Brooke: 100/1

Kacy Catanzaro: 100/1

Kelly Kelly: 100/1

Michelle McCool: 100/1

Tamina: 100/1

Stephanie McMahon: 250/1

Summer Rae: 250/1

WWE Championship Match Winner

Brock Lesnar (c) -250 (2/5)

Bobby Lashley +170 (17/10)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Becky Lynch (c) -1200 (1/12)

Doudrop +750 (15/2)

Mixed Tag Match Winner

Edge & Beth Phoenix -500 (1/5)

The Miz & Maryse +300 (3/1)

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

