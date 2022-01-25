A hot topic this week is the potential return of Ronda Rousey to WWE sometime in the near future, possibly the Royal Rumble.

Earlier today, it was reported that Rousey will be at WrestleMania this year. However, whether that is in a match, an appearance, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Arguably Ronda’s biggest rival during her time in WWE, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, has now spoken out about Rousey’s possible return. On her Twitter account, Becky pointed to how she is still RAW Women’s Champion, a title she won from Rousey in the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania 35.

“Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got [the RAW Women’s Title] and she’s doing great”

Rousey has not been seen in a WWE ring since she competed in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch walked away with both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles that night in a triple threat match against Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Since that point, Rousey has given birth to a baby girl named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her RAW Women’s Title against Doudrop at this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

You can see the full post below:

Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great😘 https://t.co/71meimu8Ns pic.twitter.com/Xy0IMfGUoY — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 25, 2022

