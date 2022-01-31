Biff Busick (fka WWE’s Oney Lorcan) recently sat down with AEW star “Smart” Mark Sterling on Wrestling Observer’s I Left My Wallet podcast. During the conversation Busick recalled his journey to WWE, detailing a story where he was actually banned from WWE forever.

“I did get kicked out of WWE once, I think this was in New Hampshire,” recalled Busick. “We used to have to sign in with talent relations to fill out our paperwork, to release liabilities, and that type of stuff. I was waiting outside the talent relations office, but the TR guy was Mark Carrano at the time, he wasn’t there. William Regal at that time was in charge of directions, and he goes I want everyone in the ring at two o’clock.

“For like warmups and stretches and s--t like that. No excuses. So I’m sweating cause I’m looking at my watch and it’s getting kind of close to two o’clock and the TR guy isn’t there, so I’m like screw it I’m going to go down to the ring, and hopefully, I can just do my paperwork after. So I get down to the ring and we start rolling around, getting matches together. I remember Carano from talent relations comes down with Scott Armstrong and he goes ‘Hey, who hasn’t filled out their paperwork? And me and two other guys go, ‘oh we haven’t filled it out yet, ’cause we were waiting for you and you weren’t there.’

“He goes ‘did you guys get in the ring’? We go ‘yeah we’ve just been working around and we were going to come to see you after,’ He goes ‘go get your s--t and get the hell out of here.’ I think I’ve been in some hairy situations before, I’m just going to get my bag, slip out the back door, and hopefully, they forget about this and nothing will come of it. But this other guy was like ‘well why do we have to leave’?

“Talking back to him and I think oh s--t. He goes ‘what’s all your names’? I go oh no, and I had a split second where I was going to give him a fake name, but I end up giving him my name. He goes ‘alright you guys are banned for life and can never come back.'”

Despite the incident, after time passed Lorcan described getting an untimely phone call on Christmas eve. This call would lead to an eventual reconnection with the company.

“It was about a year after that I end up getting a call, it was Christmas eve. No, maybe it was more than a year, I remember it was Christmas eve night my phone rings. It’s some number from Maine, I was like hello, and this kind of whisper voice is like ‘Hey, it’s Dango.’ I go what, Fandango from WWE, he goes ‘yeah WWE wants to give you a tryout Merry Christmas,’ and he hung up on me. That was my first contact with WWE since I was banned.”

