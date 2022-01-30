Bobby Lashley tweeted “Brock who?” shortly after Saturday night’s Royal Rumble event, where he defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship.

Lesnar had belittled Lashley with the phrase “Bobby who?” during their face-to-face interactions leading to the match.

Lashley and MVP also mocked Lesnar in a backstage interview after the show. You can see the video below.

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reunited with Paul Heyman and cost Lesnar the WWE Title. Reigns laid out Lesnar with a spear, before hitting The Beast with a belt shot to the face. Lashley covered Lesnar to win his second WWE Championship.

