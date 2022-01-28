This Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble is not just a chance for Bobby Lashley to reclaim his WWE Title. It’s also the All-Mighty’s opportunity to realize his dream match.

Lashley challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the first time at WWE’s second pay-per-view of 2022. While this is a bout he’s been looking forward to for years, Lashley is not certain of how it will play out.

“I think with a fight like this, it could be something that drags on for day and night. It’s one of those ones, I’m prepared for either, and I kind of welcome either,” Lashley told The Pat McAfee Show. “You know, of course, if I go and I drop him at the beginning and I turn to you and then you come and run and put that title on, it’ll be a great feeling. But at the same time, it’s one of those things where you see Superman getting a piece of that kryptonite and just start getting weaker and weaker and you see Brock getting weaker and weaker and I slap the Hurt Lock in him as he’s completely broke down.

“That will be one of those things you guys will be in the back crying about on SmackDown. Bobby beat our hero.”

Lashley is in the middle of his second stint in WWE. The former WWE Champion first competed for the promotion in the mid-2000s, feuding with the likes of JBL and Umaga.

Today, the locker room around Lashley looks significantly different than 15 years ago. According to Lashley, the current roster is an upgrade.

“I think we have one of the most talented rosters in history. If you look down the line of the roster, there’s so many guys that may not be at the top, but they have the potential to be,” Lashley said. “I mean, you’re talking about guys all the way down that you don’t even think of like a Ricochet. If that kid gets on a roll, he’s exciting. He would be a force to be reckoned with. He’d be selling out arenas because of how entertaining he is. Then you have guys like Damian Priest. He started out on RAW and that’s why he became the way that he is. Then there’s guys like Riddle, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc.

Dakota Cohen contributed to this article.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]