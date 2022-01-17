Bobby Lashley was a recent guest on WWE’s After The Bell and he discussed his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar. The two men are set to collide at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship. However, Lashley spoke about how the Beast has been avoiding him.

“He said it on Raw, Monday. Not gonna say it pissed me off because I wanna keep this smile on my face,” Lashley said. “This whole, ‘Bobby who?’ And that’s what I told you before. There’s not this, ‘hey Brock, so excited to get an opportunity to be in a ring with you and all this stuff!’ Man, that’s bullsh*t.

“This is what it was and this is what I’ve told you before,” he said. “For 17 years, or if you want to say 18, 19, 20, or whatever you want to say, it’s been a long time, he had an opportunity to get in the ring with somebody as equal or greater and he chose not to for so long.”

Bobby Lashley also spoke about the promos and exchanges that they have had. He believes that it is bringing out a different level in himself, which has been the case with some of his recent feuds.

“When I was in front of Brock on Monday Night, I was reading him and he was telling a joke,” he said. “And he was trying to get in character but every time he would come and we would lock eyes for a little bit, he would stop for a little bit. He would pause and look at me and just let me know, ‘I don’t have a soul’.”

The former WWE Champion also mentioned how once they were finished exchanging words in the ring, Brock felt good about the work they supplied.

“The cool thing about it, there were a lot of things said,” Bobby said. “But there were a lot of things just said me and him looking straight across from each other, we had a lot of dialogue between us. Then when we went back, you know, he goes, ‘let’s go, it felt good out there!’ But we had a lot of dialogue right here, and that’s awesome.

“That’s the thing I love about fighting,” Lashley stated. “He can bring out something in me that I don’t think anybody else could. I mean, Drew brought a level out of me because Drew was somebody that wanted to fight. Sheamus brought a level out of me because Sheamus is someone who’s dirty and rotten and just loves to fight. Brock’s different, and it’s a different level.”

Bobby Lashley then claimed that he is at a different level right now. The former WWE Champion also thinks Brock is aware of that. He then spoke about how there will be some disrespect and then it is about proving themselves.

“Bobby was at Brock’s level a long time ago. I’m at a whole different level right now and I think Brock knows that,” Lashley said. “So the same way I was saying I looked at Brock’s eyes, Brock saw that I saw that Brock didn’t have a soul, looking in my eyes, he saw that I enjoyed that. And I think that scared him a little bit.

“So when we go the next few weeks, there’s going to be a lot of training going on. But then, when there’s going to be a fight, there’s going to be a fight,” he pointed out. “And I think leading up to this thing, there’s going to be some blows thrown. Because right now, we’re respecting each other.

“But there’s going to be a time where there’s going to be some disrespect,” Lashley said. “And when disrespect happens, we’re both going to have to prove ourselves. So when he says, ‘Bobby Who?’ I’m going to say, ‘Brock who?’ Because that’s what I want to find out.”

