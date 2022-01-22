WWE legend Booker T discussed the possibility of the company being sold during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer made it clear that if that was the case, they’d be keeping things quiet to not hurt morale.

“I’m going to tell you something: if they were selling the company, they are going to keep it quiet,” Booker T said. “And the thing is, that’s not something you want to go promoting to the world or anything like that or even your employees. You don’t want to bring morale down no more than perhaps it already is or anything like that. As well, it might be one of those things where the sale might not go through.”

Booker T then revealed that he is speaking from experience when providing that answer. That’s because his own promotion, Reality Of Wrestling, almost closed down due to the pandemic and he opted to keep that news to himself.

“Last year, about this time, we were actually having a show and we didn’t know if Reality of Wrestling was going to come out of the other side. Because the pandemic was kicking out butts,” he admitted. “The rent was needing to be paid. We were like, ‘We don’t know if this is going to happen.’ I didn’t tell anyone.

“The first time Reality Of Wrestling was going to go out of business, I didn’t tell anyone that time either. We got a reprieve as well by my guy Hilton Koch down there at Hilton Furniture, came through and helped us out. And boom, he gave us that little burst that we needed. But I didn’t tell anyone that the company was going to shut down that night. Everything changed for Reality Of Wrestling that night, but I didn’t tell a soul.

“I was so disappointed in myself, as someone who put so much into Reality Of Wrestling and knowing it was going to be lost. Knowing that all of my young guys weren’t going to have a place to actually fulfill their dreams and live those dreams out. I felt so bad, I didn’t know how to tell anyone anything.”

Booker T then pointed out that he has seen a lot of different wrestling promotions open and close. He believes this is down to the fact that this business is a unique entity.

“This entity is different than any entity that you’re ever going to be a part of. It really is,” he added. “You’re going to have to have people that really know what they’re doing. I have seen so many wrestling organizations open and close, so many of them. Open and close, independents open and close, because it’s not easy to last 18 years like Reality Of Wrestling.”

