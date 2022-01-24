WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has given his thoughts on Walter’s name change to Gunther during the recent Hall Of Fame podcast. The wrestling legend made it clear that he is a big fan of the former NXT UK Champion and he wants to see him shine.

“Thing is, he’s not in NXT UK anymore, that’s one thing. I’m not trying to make an excuse or anything like that for why they’ve changed his name. I’ve touted Walter, I’ve said for a long time this guy needs to be out of NXT UK, needs to be over here, and needs to be on the main roster.

“Everybody from that side of the world needs to be supporting him to bring more and more ratings to this show. We’ve got a diamond here, we need to let him shine. That’s what I’ve always said about Walter. Now Walter, of course having the name change, that has caused a stir on the internet. A lot of people don’t like it. The thing is, it’s not something I like either. But it’s not my business to think about what his name is.”

Booker T used Bron Breakker as an example of why names don’t matter. He pointed out that people are no longer talking about the fact he had his name changed. Instead, fans are discussing how awesome he is.

“We were having this same conversation three months ago maybe with Steiner and Breakker,” he said. “Is anybody thinking about Bron Breakker now? Is anybody thinking about it? Everybody is talking about how freaking awesome Bron Breakker is. That’s the only thing I hear now.”

Ultimately, Booker T doesn’t believe that the name change is going to hurt Walter. Instead, he believes fans are going to forget about it sometime soon.

“Changing his name, I don’t think that’s something that is going to hinder him or hurt him in any way,” he said. “When he goes out there to perform in the middle of the thing, I think people will forget it pretty soon.”

