WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker sat down with Bleacher Report to talk about his recent NXT Championship win over Tomasso Ciampa at NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil. Breakker talked about having a ton of confidence going into the match, which he credits to his performance from the NXT WarGames the previous month.

“I think I gained a little bit of confidence at WarGames,” Breakker admitted. I was in the ring with four of the most fantastic people in the business, talking about Team Black and Gold. Those guys are stand-up dudes, fantastic performers. I have the utmost respect for all of them. I gained a chip on my shoulder and it gave me what I needed going into New Year’s Evil.”

One of the controversial aspects of Bron Breakker’s title victory was him destroying the old NXT logo while making his entrance at New Year’s Evil. When asked if he knew who came up with the idea, Breakker claimed to be as much in the dark as everyone else.

“I don’t, to be honest with you,” Breaker said. “I have no idea.”

Following his title victory, Bron Breakker has gotten accolades from several individuals, including WWE legend and movie star The Rock. Breakker is really appreciative of Rock’s praise, calling it really cool.

“That’s cool, man,” Breakker said. “The Rock is obviously awesome. I’ve always loved The Rock, and he’s probably the most famous person ever. That’s cool. I appreciate him making a comment and the positive words he has to say. I’ve never met him, but it would be such an honor to say hello.”

