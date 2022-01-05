In what can be perceived as a symbolic act, Bron Breakker destroyed the old NXT Black & Gold logo en route to his NXT Championship victory over Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT New Year’s Evil event.

As seen in the video below, Breakker got a special entrance where he got to kick a styrofoam “X” in half, before his main event bout against Ciampa.

NXT’s logo was changed as part of the brand’s rest last September. At the time of the revamp, a report claimed that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Senior VP Bruce Prichard were slated to be more involved in the new version of NXT. During November’s WWE Q3 2021 earnings call, WWE President Nick Khan mentioned how WWE had achieved its goal of creating a brand with younger and fresher talents.

“We think it’s all starting the way that we wanted it to start,” Khan said of NXT 2.0. “So we wanted a younger, fresher, in-ring approach. We think we have it. You’ve already seen some talent from the new NXT elevated to the main roster. There’s going to be more of that.”

Breakker defeated Ciampa by applying the Steiner Recliner submission hold. After the match, pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner joined his son in the ring to celebrate the big moment.

