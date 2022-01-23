Brandi Rhodes, Ruby Soho, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, and more have been announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
Brandi will face Willow Nightingale while Ricky Starks will team with Powerhouse Hobbs to go against Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.
AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
Below is the announced lineup:
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Brittany Blake
*Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Myles Hawkins & Action Andretti
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale
* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Logan Easton Laroux & Mike Fowler
* Red Velvet vs. Janai Kai
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller & Goldy
* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Leva Bates & Jordan Blade
* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty
Catch a brand new #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW 7/6c!
・@thee_red_velvet v @Janai_Kai
・@realrubysoho/@ThunderRosa22 v @wrestlingleva/@Jordan_Blade92
・@TrueWillieHobbs/@starkmanjones v @MattSydal/@theleemoriarty
・#Santana+Ortiz v #Goldy/@BreauxKeller
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/2IoOFoisRn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 23, 2022
Catch a brand new #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW 7/6c!
・@legitleyla v @brittanyblake_
・#PrivateParty v @ActionAndretti/@MylesJHawkins
・@TheBrandiRhodes v @willowwrestles
・#MenOfTheYear (@OfficialEGO/@ScorpioSky) v @Mike_Fowler_30/@LoganLaroux
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/TddBFJeZcV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 23, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]