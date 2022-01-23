Brandi Rhodes, Ruby Soho, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, and more have been announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Brandi will face Willow Nightingale while Ricky Starks will team with Powerhouse Hobbs to go against Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Below is the announced lineup:

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Brittany Blake

*Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Myles Hawkins & Action Andretti

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Logan Easton Laroux & Mike Fowler

* Red Velvet vs. Janai Kai

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller & Goldy

* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Leva Bates & Jordan Blade

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty

