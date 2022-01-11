A loaded line-up of 14 matches has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will feature AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in action, his first match since retaining over Bryan Danielson last Wednesday night on Dynamite. Page will team with 10 and Alan “5” Angels of The Dark Order to face Matt Hardy, Serpentico and Isiah Kassidy.

Per the stipulation attached to the match, Hardy will earn a title shot from Page on AEW Rampage if his team can get the win.

Dark will also feature two Title Eliminator Title matches with future title shots up for grabs. New AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will face Skye Blue in her first match since becoming the inaugural champion last Wednesday, while new AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express will face QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto in their first match since winning the titles from The Lucha Bros last Wednesday.

Tonight’s AEW Dark was taped on Saturday night at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, before the AEW Battle of The Belts event. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us later on for full coverage. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black

* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Liam Cross

* The Gunn Club vs. Marcus Kross, Patrick Scott and T.I.M.

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Alexander Moss

* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo

* Eddie Kingston vs. Joey Janela

* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Orange Cassidy vs. JD Drake

* Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. The Renegade Twins

* Red Velvet vs. Shalonce Royal

* Thunder Rosa vs. Kasey Fox

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Alan “5” Angels and 10 vs. Matt Hardy, Serpentico and Isiah Kassidy

* TBS Title Eliminator Match: AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

* World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Match: AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto

