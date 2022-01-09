Before Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, AEW taped matches for Dark.

Courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Joe Norwood below are spoilers from the AEW Dark Taping:

* Shawn Dean v. Leon Cross

Shawn Dean wins with top rope splash.

* Anthony Ogogo v. Unnamed Opponent

Anthony Ogogo wins with leg hanging cutter from top rope.

* Red Velvet v. Unnamed Opponent (AGAIN dammit)

Red Velvet wins with the Overdrive.

* Gunn Club v. T.I.N. & Patrick Scott

Billy Gunn wins on his own with Fam-Asser after his sons leave due to Ass-Boys chants.

* TayJay v. Renegade Twins TayJay wins with double submissions.

* JD Drake v. Orange Cassidy (Who oddly came out to the Best Friends theme not The Pixies)

Cassidy wins with Orange Punch in a great match.

* Aaron Solo v. Dante Martin

Martin wins with a springboard moonsault.

* Joey Janela v. Eddie Kingston (First Time Ever Match)

Kingston wins with a package driver.

* Thunder Rosa v. Kacy Foxx? (I think that’s it)

Rosa wins with a submission

* Powerhouse Hobbs v. Unnamed Opponent

Hobbs wins in a squash match whilst wrenching the Torture Rack submission.

* Daniel Garcia v. Fuego Del Sol

Garcia wins with the Sharpshooter.

* Jade Cargill v. Skye Blue (TBS Title Eliminator Match)

Cargill wins with a frontward sit-out facebuster.

* The Factory (Comoroto & QT Marshall) v. Jurassic Express (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Match)

Jurassic Express win with a combination move on The Factory including a springboard Canadian destroyer off of Luchasaurus’ back by Jungle Boy on QT Marshall.

* Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, & Serpentico v. Hangman, Alan Angels, and Ten (If Matt’s team wins, it’ll be Hangman v. Hardy for the AEW Title on Rampage next week)

Hangman Page pins Serpentico after a Buckshot.

