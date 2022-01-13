AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker says 2022 is her year.

Baker took to Twitter this week and made a series of tweets that are receiving attention from fans and wrestlers. Baker noted that 2021 was good to her, but not handed to her as she worked hard for every opportunity she received. She then declared that she is a pillar of AEW, and proud of the year she had.

“2021 was good to me, but not given to me. I worked my ass off and took advantage of every opportunity. No one can deny that I helped build an entire division. I truly am a pillar of @AEW and I’m proud of the year I had. With that being said, 2022 belongs to DMD,” she wrote. “Oh… and I’m a dentist. [smirking face emoji]”

Baker then posted a photo with Kenny Omega and AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, commenting on how she’s eternally grateful for both of them.

“Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first independent wrestling t-shirt I bought as a fan was a Kenny one. Pretty cool to now call him both a mentor and a friend. Tony has never doubted me, even when it felt like most of the world did! Without these two there’s no DMD. [heart emoji],” she wrote with a photo that shows the group posing with their Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards.

Baker then posted a tweet with AEW Producer/Coach Jerry Lynn and said working with him was one of her favorite parts of last year. She called Lynn one of AEW’s secret weapons.

“Last one, I promise! Having Jerry as my coach has been one of my favorite parts of 2021. Jerry is truly one of AEW’s secret weapons and he’s probably had a hand in most of your favorite matches. I owe so much of my growth as a wrestler to @itsjerrylynn. New F’n Show,” she wrote.

Baker has been champion since defeating Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing on May 30, 2021. She last retained over Riho at last Saturday’s AEW Battle of The Belts special. Last night’s AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Baker align herself with Adam Cole and his crew, making the save while Kris Statlander faced off with Cole. Next week’s show will see Baker team with her Cole to take on Statlander and Orange Cassidy in mixed tag team action.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Baker’s full tweets below:

Eternally thankful for these two guys. The first independent wrestling t-shirt I bought as a fan was a Kenny one. Pretty cool to now call him both a mentor and a friend. Tony has never doubted me, even when it felt like most of the world did! Without these two there’s no DMD. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GG9Bd98ZVc — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 12, 2022

Last one, I promise! Having Jerry as my coach has been one of my favorite parts of 2021. Jerry is truly one of AEW’s secret weapons and he’s probably had a hand in most of your favorite matches. I owe so much of my growth as a wrestler to @itsjerrylynn. New👇🏻F’n👇🏻Show👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Zp0qYMa2DT — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 12, 2022

