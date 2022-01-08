The newly crowned WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, has set some impressive records in the past. This includes his current record of being the youngest WWE Champion in history at 25, as well as the first man who defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Upon his victory at WWE Day 1 over Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, & Bobby Lashley in a fatal-5-way, Brock set another record. This now makes it a 20-year span from when Brock held the first WWE Championship in 2002 to now, in 2022. Before him, the record was set at 18 years by Hulk Hogan (1984-2002) and by Bob Backlund at 17 years (1977 to 1994).

During their active time in WWE, Hulk and Brock actually had a feud when Lesnar was initially rising through the ranks in the company. This culminated in a shocking moment where Lesnar actually made Hogan bleed from the mouth as he was applying a bear hug submission hold.

Brock is now a 6-time WWE Champion and a 3-time Universal Champion, something no other WWE star has accomplished before him. He is currently feuding with both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley as the road to WrestleMania approaches.

At this year’s Royal Rumble, Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a dream match few ever imagined would take place. On last night’s SmackDown, his feud with Reigns continued to gain momentum. Lesnar even foreshadowed a potential Champion vs. Champion match to determine the undisputed top star of WWE, possibly something we will see at this year’s WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, it looks as though Roman Reigns is heading into a feud with a longtime frenemy, Seth Rollins. The two were originally a part of The Shield faction when they first arrived on the main roster, but upon their disbandment, Rollins, Reigns, and another member, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), all became individual top stars. Rollins notoriously cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31 to interject himself in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Title match, successfully pinning Roman to win his first major title.

